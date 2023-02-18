Mexico.- According to the ranking published by TasteAtlas, dried shrimp and liver with onions from Mexico are among the 50 worst dishes in the world. Although these are traditional dishes in Mexican gastronomy, they are not to the liking of all palates.

TasteAtlas, an international gastronomic guide that classifies dishes and meals in lists of best and worst, has selected the 50 worst dishes in the world, including three Mexican dishes: the romeritos, the liver with onions and the chongos from Zamora.

The 43rd place on the list is for romeritos, a traditional Mexican dish that is prepared with a mole sauce with potatoes, nopales and dried shrimp pancakes.

Although it is a typical dish for Christmas dinners in some regions of southern Mexico, TasteAtlas considers that its strong flavor and consistency are not to everyone’s taste.

For his part, the liver with onions occupies the 44th place on the list. This dish is characterized by its strong flavor and is prepared by sautéing thin slices of liver with peppers, onions, and sometimes tomatoes. Although it is a very popular dish in Mexico, not all people enjoy its flavor and texture.

Although these dishes are not to everyone’s liking, Mexican gastronomy continues to be internationally recognized for its variety and richness. According to data from Google Trends, the search for information on Mexican gastronomy has been increasing in recent years, which shows the growing interest in discovering new flavors and dishes.

In addition, Mexican gastronomy is an important economic engine in the country, generating jobs and attracting tourists from all over the world.

According to data from the National Tourism Business Council (CNET), gastronomy tourism represents around 7% of Mexico’s tourism GDP and generates around 2.5 million direct and indirect jobs.

In this sense, it is important to highlight that Mexican gastronomy has internationally recognized dishes, such as tacos, enchiladas, chiles en nogada and mole, among others. These dishes are considered true culinary gems due to their flavor and history.

In conclusion, although Mexico’s romeritos and liver with onions are among the worst dishes in the world according to TasteAtlas, Mexican gastronomy continues to be recognized for its variety and richness.

We recommend you read:

It is important to continue promoting mexican gastronomy as an economic engine and as a cultural treasure.