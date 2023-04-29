Death from food allergy is considered to be a very rare event. According to the World Allergy Organization, a maximum of 0.32 cases per million people occur per year. But that’s what happened to digital influencer Brendo Yan, 27, from Rio Grande do Norte, who had a strong allergic reaction after eating a shrimp dumpling and ended up dying last Wednesday, the 26th.

Food allergy is an exacerbated response of the body to certain proteins present in some foods that are mistakenly recognized as aggressors by the immune system and, as a result, attacked. Symptoms can be mild, such as skin and gastrointestinal reactions, to more severe ones, such as airway and cardiovascular reactions.

The most serious and potentially lethal reaction is anaphylaxis, with impairment of the cardiocirculatory system, hypotension and shock. In a matter of minutes the person can die if not immediately treated with adrenaline. That’s what happened to Brendo Yan. He was rescued and was hospitalized for four days, but even so, he did not resist.

“These fatal outcomes are rare and make us very sad because they are preventable in at least two stages”, said physician Ana Paula Moschione Castro, USP allergist and immunologist and director of Clinica Croce. “The first one, for those who know they have an allergy, is to avoid eating the food. But we know that sometimes it can be hidden in some preparation or under inappropriate labeling. The second is, once the reaction starts, recognize the severity and take steps to reduce the risk of death.”

The main measure, according to the specialist, is to take an injection of adrenaline as soon as possible. In at least one third of the countries of the world, patients are entitled to carry self-injectable adrenaline with them to be used in these circumstances. In Brazil, this is not allowed. Therefore, the only possible measure is to go to the nearest hospital to take the adrenaline.

“In these cases, when two systems are affected at the same time, such as the skin and the respiratory system, it is no use taking anti-allergic drugs”, warns the specialist. “You have to go to the nearest emergency room to get the adrenaline.”

In Brazil, there are no official statistics, but the prevalence of people allergic to food is similar to the international one, according to specialists. By the age of 2, about 8% of children have some type of food allergy, usually to milk, eggs and wheat. This type of allergy, in many cases, is reversible as the child ages. Among adults, the prevalence is 2%. In this case, the main villains are seafood, especially shrimp, fish, peanuts and nuts in general.

“But anyone, at any time in life, is subject to having an allergic reaction. He could have eaten shrimp all his life without any problems and, one day, develop an allergy”, warned specialist Alex Lacerda, from the Scientific Department of Anaphylaxis of the Brazilian Association of Allergy and Immunology (ASBAI). “In people who already know they have allergies, common mistakes are thinking that if you eat just a little bit, you won’t have a reaction or that if you take an antiallergic drug beforehand, you won’t have a reaction. Prior medication does not prevent anaphylaxis.”