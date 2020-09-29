Srikrishna Birla, the father of Lok Sabha Speaker and MP of Kota-Bundi parliamentary constituency Om Birla, died on Tuesday evening. 91-year-old Sri Krishna was unwell for the last few days. Lok Sabha Speaker Birla postponed all programs on Tuesday after his health worsened. Srikrishna was a senior social worker of Birla Kota and held several important positions in the staff 108. The co-operative was recognized as the grandfather of the area. His last journey will leave from 2-N-22 Dadabari at 8 am and reach Kishopura Muktidham where funeral will be done following the corona guidelines.

Sri Krishna Birla was born on 12 June 1929 in Kanwas in Kota district. He was educated at Patanpol School and on 7 February 1949 he was married to Shakuntala Devi, a resident of Iklera. After passing the matriculation in the year 1950, he served as English clerk in the Kanwas tehsil for some time, but then he was appointed as a junior clerk in the Custom Excise Department of Kota. After his promotion to the post of Office Superintendent in 1976, he shifted to Jaipur, where he was promoted to OS First Grade. In 1986, he moved again to the Commercial Tax Department of Kota where he worked till 1988.

During his service, Shri Krishna Birla was a vigilante soldier of the interests of the employees. From 1958 to 1961, he held the responsibility of the District President of the Employees Union and also went to jail in the years 1963, 1971 and 1980, fighting for the interests of the employees. Even after being busy in state service, he remained deeply connected with the social sector. He was the President of Maheshwari Samaj three times and served the society for about 15 years as the President of Kota District Maheshwari Sabha.

Shrikrishna Birla strengthened the cooperative by providing a pioneering and competent leadership to the cooperative sector in Kota. He was the secretary of Kota Employees Cooperative Society Ltd. 108 R from the year 1963 and then served as the chairman of the committee for about 26 years, giving the Kota Employees Cooperative Society a new identity in Rajasthan. For this reason, throughout Rajasthan, he was also known as Sahkara Purush.

He leaves behind a family of Bharapura who have 6 sons and three daughters. His eldest son Rajesh Krishna Birla is the president of Kota Citizen Cooperative Bank Ltd, Indian Red Cross Society, Kota and Maheshwari Samaj Kota. Harikrishna Birla is working actively in political and social fields. He is the President of Kota District Cooperative Wholesale Consumer Stores and Bharatendu Committee. Balkrishna Birla Chambal is working as manager in fertilizers. Om Krishna Birla is currently MP and Lok Sabha Speaker from Kota-Bundi parliamentary constituency. Dayakrishna Birla and Narendra Krishna Birla do personal business. He has three daughters Usha Nyati, Nisha Marchunya, and Disha Gupta who are married in reputed families of Kota. Apart from this, there are 6 grandchildren, 4 granddaughters, 3 great-granddaughters and 1 great-granddaughter in the family and there are 4 couplets and one couple.