After the defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer has said that the Hyderabad team performed well. Hyderabad gave the target of 163 runs to Delhi, in response to which Delhi could score 147 runs for seven wickets in 20 overs. Delhi lost the match by 15 runs.

Shreyas said, “We were happy with the score of 162 and it was a good score on this wicket. We did not know about this pitch because it was our first match here. Hyderabad performed well and performed better in all three departments for which they should be given credit. The pitch shocked the second innings. When I landed to bat, the ball was not coming right on the bat. We thought there would be dew, but at this moment we cannot give any reason. “

He said, “We failed to play as we wanted. There was a lot to be learned from this pitch. Ricky Ponting came in during the time out and with the required run rate rising we needed a batsman who could take the risk. The field was large and we could not capitalize on the opportunity. We hope that we will be able to take advantage of the opportunity next time. “

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting has no problem accepting that Sunrisers Hyderabad beat him in all departments in the Indian Premier League match. He also refused to blame the pitch, saying that it was better when his team was batting.