Today, something that has already been established is giving their respective credit to the people who provide their voices to interpret the dubbing into Latin Spanish, and therefore, the actors have become celebrities who travel to events constantly to live with the followers. Such is the case of Alfonso Obregonwho in one of his presentations lost his temper with angry attendees.

During one of his conferences, the voice actor who has played quite iconic characters such as Shrek, Kakashi, Bugs Bunny, among others, he has exploded with insults against a person in the audience. That’s because she was bothering him by mentioning her going out of line to move on to other actors in this guild, clearly including the voice of Goku, Mario Castañeda.

In fact, the user downstage told the actor in the middle of his explanation to shut up, so Obregon I invite you to come in or leave the place until the people of your choice arrive on stage. This is something that had not been seen before, since normally these professionals are tolerant of what the public says to their faces.

Here the video:

It is worth mentioning that this video is already a few years old on the networks, but that it has become more relevant these days due to the fervent rumor that Naruto Shippuden It will finally finish having all its chapters dubbed into Spanish. The first step was taken recently with Netflixsince they included several films from the franchise with our language.

Remember that dubbing naruto The child version with dubbing is available in streaming.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: The thing is that those intense fans can’t stand the truth, so they have to be put in their place no matter what, there is no other way. Of course, you can’t help but hear Shrek’s voice when the screams and other issues arise.