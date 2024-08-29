A few weeks ago it was announced that the dubbing actor Alfonso Obregón Inclán, known for being the Latin Spanish voice of Shrek was arrested. This after being accused by two women of having abused them.The actor has now been released after his innocence was proven.

The news comes from Shrek’s voice actor himself who shared an official statement about the situation. Here it states that after the cases were evaluated by two different judges, it was determined that there is no basis for the accusations against him. Therefore it is now completely free and without any charge.

The actor also explains in detail what happened. The accusation came from a couple of students in her dubbing course, which she has been teaching since 2023. They felt attacked due to the physical contact that occurred in some classes. However, both the actor and his legal team demonstrated that this was not with any sexual intention.

Source: YouTube.

Finally, the actor who plays Shrek said that the experience served as a learning experience for him. He indicated that he will rethink his teaching methods to continue sharing his knowledge without leaving aside the current generations.What do you think about this news?

Will Alfons Obregón return for Shrek 5?

The news of Alfonso Obregón’s arrest came shortly after the official announcement of the arrival of Shrek 5. Of course, after the accusations, many fans began to doubt whether she would be back for the sequel. After all, it is common to see dubbing studios break off ties due to this type of act.

Now that he’s proven innocent, there may still be a chance for him to return for part five. Everything will depend on the dubbing studio in charge of its adaptation and the hiring of the actors.. Although being such an iconic voice, he may not have any problems returning despite this bitter experience.

