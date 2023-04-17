Shrek, Fiona, Donkey and more will soon return to the cinema. After the overwhelming success of “Puss in Boots 2”, dreamworks announced the launch of “Shrek 5”, of which no further details are yet available, but the fans are more than happy. Let’s remember that the first installment of this franchise managed to win the Oscar award and marked a milestone for the animated industry; However, not everything has been rosy in the history of the green ogre. There is a film in the saga that both critics and viewers did not see favorably.

What is the worst “Shrek” movie?

“Shrek” It had a great echo in animated cinema for a very particular reason: it was the direct response to the reign of Disney. The first part of the franchise was very well received and the second proved that the ogre was a great success for Dreamworks, which is why they bet on more sequels.

However, of the four films that make up the main saga, one has not been saved from being forgotten: “Shrek the Third”, considered the worst in the franchise, according to its score. Next, we leave you the rating of the other films on Rotten Tomatoes:

“Shrek 1”: 88% (critics) 90% (audience)

“Shrek 2”: 89% (critics) 69% (audience)

“Shrek 3”: 41% (critics) 52% (audience)

“Shrek 4”: 57% (critics) 54% (audience)

What does the review of “Shrek the Third” say?

In the Rotten Tomatoes award, we can read the following: “Pop culture critiques abound in ‘Shrek the Third’, but at the expense of the heart, charm and wit that made the first two films such a classic.”

