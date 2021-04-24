The famous trilogy of “Shrek“ it broke box office records since its premiere. It was one of the most viewed animated films and the highest grossing. And furthermore, in 2020 it was selected by the National Film Registry of the United States Library of Congress for its preservation.

In 2001 the first film was released, based on the book of Willian steig, which offered us for the first time the story of a protagonist who is not attractive. Something new and disruptive.

But this ogre, who lives isolated from the world and is apparently very bad, realizes throughout his adventure that he does not need to comply with certain social pressures to be happy and that what matters in a person is his interior. In the end, he rescues a princess and ends up marrying her.

Shrek and Fiona, an iconic couple.

But behind this innocent story with a lot of charismatic characters, an incredible fairy world and a soundtrack unforgettable, there is a real person the movie was based on. Did this famous ogre exist in real life? Who was he true “Shrek“?

Maurice Tillet, the real Shrek, was a wrestler of French parents who suffered from acromegaly.

The real “Shrek”

Maurice tillet was born on October 23, 1903 in the Ural Mountains, part of what was called at that time Russian empire. His father was a French railway engineer who was working on the development of trains in distant Eastern Europe, so his birth occurred in that area.

However, he died when Maurice was only 14 years old. After this event, and at the outbreak of the Russian Revolution (1917), he returned with his mother to France, to spend his upbringing in the city of Reims. There he has an ordinary life, and without complications. So much so, that it was called the “Angel“for those close to him, because of his fine features and blond hair.

But everything changed in 1920 when his limbs and face began to grow disproportionately. Back then a doctor treated him and they quickly diagnosed him acromegaly, an abnormal development of the growth hormone that produces the enlargement of the extremities Y Bones of the face. Because of this, he decided to give up his dreams of pursuing acting and enlisted in the French Merchant Marine.

Maurice Tillet was diagnosed with acromegaly, an abnormal development of growth hormone.

Your trip to the United States

On 1937 meet Karl Pojello, a Lithuanian-born American professional wrestler and promoter, who sees in Tillet enormous potential for the growing business of the wrestling.

Thus, he began to venture into the world of wrestling, first in France and then in the United Kingdom. He does well and makes a name for himself. But in 1940 decided to emigrate to USA due to the outbreak of the Second World War (1939-1945) in Europe.

At the beginning of the decade of the 40 it obtained the representation of Paul Browser and the stardom would be near. It was first launched under the name “The French Angel”, although a short time later it would be called “The monstrous ogre of the ring“and thus it would become a phenomenon of this sport.

Maurice Tillet in his childhood.

A champion of wrestling

In fact, he even had his characteristic movement, the one he always performed at the end, called “bear hug“(the bear hug). And it even became world champion of the heavyweights of the American Wrestling Association in 1944.

But not everything was a dizzying ascent in his adventure through North America. Maurice Tillet, who was a very cultured person and, in fact, spoke several languages, s passed away prematurely because of his illness.

His Health started to deteriorate in the early 1950s and began making sporadic appearances in the ring to take care of himself.

Maurice Tillet was a great fighter and was proclaimed heavyweight champion in 1944.

An early death

His friend and coach Karl Pojello passed away on September 4, 1954 as a result of a fight against lung cancer. And just 12 hours later, that same day, Maurice Tillet died of a heart attack to the 50 years.

While Dreamworks managers never officially acknowledged that Tillet was the inspiration to design the cute ogre from the movie “Shrek“It is an open secret that it was.

In fact, shortly before he died Robert Manoogian Jr, a professional wrestler and friend of Maurice Tillet, asked him to take a mold of his head. Tillet accepted and three busts were made from that mold. Currently one of them is in the Warren Anatomical Museum at Harvard, while another is inducted into the National Hall of Fame of the Dan Gable Wrestling Museum.