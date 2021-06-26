Shrek the third: plot, characters, voice actors and streaming of the film

Tonight, June 26, 2021, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, Shrek Terzo, an animated film from 2007, directed by Raman Hui and Chris Miller, will be broadcast. This is the third installment of the Shrek film series, produced by DreamWorks Animation. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Azzurro, the prince son of the Fairy Godmother, who has fallen from grace after his mother’s death, is forced to act in a Far Far Away bar by staging an imaginary fight against Shrek; after making a bad impression, he retreats bitterly to mourn in the street for his deceased mother, declaring that one day he will be able to take back the kingdom that Shrek has taken from him. Meanwhile, at the palace, King Harold is very ill and therefore cannot perform his functions: it is therefore up to Shrek and Fiona to preside over government offices, but the ogre, due to his inexperience, only obtains disastrous results and would prefer to return to tranquility. of its swamp. His plans, however, are upset by the sudden departure of the sovereign: just before exhaling his last breath, King Harold declares to Shrek that if he and Fiona, now legitimate heirs, do not want to become king and queen, they could leave the post of king. to Arthur Pendragon, Fiona’s human cousin.

Shrek the third: characters and voice actors

We have seen the plot of Shrek the third, but what are the characters and voice actors of the film? Below is the complete list:

Renato Cecchetto: Shrek

Nanni Baldini: Donkey

Antonio Banderas: Puss in Boots

Wild Money: Princess Fiona

Maria Pia Di Meo: Queen Lillian

Giorgio Lopez: King Harold

Francesco Prando: Prince Charming

Flavio Aquilone: ​​Arthur “Artie” Pendragon

Francesco Vairano: Merlin the magician

Emanuela Damasio: evil queen

Corrado Conforti: Pinocchio

Mario Bombardieri: Doris, the ugly half-sister

Andrea Mete: Sir Lancelot

Stefano Mondini: Captain Hook

Laura Latini: Sleeping Beauty

Barbara De Bortoli: Snow White

Roberto Draghetti: Captain of the ship

Giò Giò Rapattoni: Rapunzel

Ilaria Latini: Cinderella

Fabrizio Apolloni: Gingerbread Man (Zenzy)

Gerolamo Alchieri: Bad Wolf

Francesco Sechi: Guard # 1

Gianluca Crisafi: Guard # 2

Streaming and tv

Where to see Shrek the third on live TV and live streaming? The film will air tonight – June 26, 2021 – at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming through the free platform MediasetPlay.it.