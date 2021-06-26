Shrek the third: plot, characters, voice actors and streaming of the film
Tonight, June 26, 2021, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, Shrek Terzo, an animated film from 2007, directed by Raman Hui and Chris Miller, will be broadcast. This is the third installment of the Shrek film series, produced by DreamWorks Animation. But let’s see all the information together in detail.
Plot
Azzurro, the prince son of the Fairy Godmother, who has fallen from grace after his mother’s death, is forced to act in a Far Far Away bar by staging an imaginary fight against Shrek; after making a bad impression, he retreats bitterly to mourn in the street for his deceased mother, declaring that one day he will be able to take back the kingdom that Shrek has taken from him. Meanwhile, at the palace, King Harold is very ill and therefore cannot perform his functions: it is therefore up to Shrek and Fiona to preside over government offices, but the ogre, due to his inexperience, only obtains disastrous results and would prefer to return to tranquility. of its swamp. His plans, however, are upset by the sudden departure of the sovereign: just before exhaling his last breath, King Harold declares to Shrek that if he and Fiona, now legitimate heirs, do not want to become king and queen, they could leave the post of king. to Arthur Pendragon, Fiona’s human cousin.
Shrek the third: characters and voice actors
We have seen the plot of Shrek the third, but what are the characters and voice actors of the film? Below is the complete list:
- Renato Cecchetto: Shrek
- Nanni Baldini: Donkey
- Antonio Banderas: Puss in Boots
- Wild Money: Princess Fiona
- Maria Pia Di Meo: Queen Lillian
- Giorgio Lopez: King Harold
- Francesco Prando: Prince Charming
- Flavio Aquilone: Arthur “Artie” Pendragon
- Francesco Vairano: Merlin the magician
- Emanuela Damasio: evil queen
- Corrado Conforti: Pinocchio
- Mario Bombardieri: Doris, the ugly half-sister
- Andrea Mete: Sir Lancelot
- Stefano Mondini: Captain Hook
- Laura Latini: Sleeping Beauty
- Barbara De Bortoli: Snow White
- Roberto Draghetti: Captain of the ship
- Giò Giò Rapattoni: Rapunzel
- Ilaria Latini: Cinderella
- Fabrizio Apolloni: Gingerbread Man (Zenzy)
- Gerolamo Alchieri: Bad Wolf
- Francesco Sechi: Guard # 1
- Gianluca Crisafi: Guard # 2
Streaming and tv
Where to see Shrek the third on live TV and live streaming? The film will air tonight – June 26, 2021 – at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming through the free platform MediasetPlay.it.
