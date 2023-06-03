Shrek the third: plot, characters, voice actors and streaming of the film on Italia 1

This evening, 3 June 2023, at 21.20 on Italia 1 Shrek Third, an animated film from 2007, directed by Raman Hui and Chris Miller, will be broadcast. This is the third installment of the Shrek film series, produced by DreamWorks Animation. But let’s see all the information together in detail, such as the plot and the cast.

Plot

Charming, the prince son of the Fairy Godmother, who fell into disgrace after his mother’s death, is forced to act in a Far Far Away bar by staging his imaginary fight against Shrek; after making a bad impression, he bitterly retreats to cry in the street for his deceased mother, declaring that one day he will be able to take back the kingdom that Shrek took from him.

In the meantime, King Harold is very ill at the palace and cannot therefore perform his duties: it is therefore up to Shrek and Fiona to preside over government positions, but the ogre, due to his inexperience, obtains only disastrous results and would prefer to return to peace of his swamp. His plans, however, are disrupted by the sudden departure of the sovereign: just before exhaling his last breath, King Harold declares to Shrek that if he and Fiona, now legitimate heirs, do not want to become king and queen, they could leave the place of king to Arthur Pendragon, Fiona’s human cousin.

Shrek the third: characters and voice actors

We have seen the plot of Shrek third, but what are the characters and voice actors of the film? Below is the complete list:

Renato Cecchetto: Shrek

Nanni Baldini as Donkey

Antonio Banderas: Puss in Boots

Wild Money: Princess Fiona

Maria Pia Di Meo: Queen Lillian

Giorgio Lopez: King Harold

Francesco Prando: Prince Charming

Flavio Aquilone as Arthur “Artie” Pendragon

Francesco Vairano: Merlin the Magician

Emanuela Damasio: evil queen

Corrado Conforti: Pinocchio

Mario Bombardieri as Doris, the ugly stepsister

Andrea Mete: Sir Lancelot

Stefano Mondini as Captain Hook

Laura Latini: Sleeping Beauty

Barbara De Bortoli: Snow White

Roberto Draghetti: Captain of the ship

Giò Giò Rapattoni: Rapunzel

Ilaria Latini: Cinderella

Fabrizio Apolloni: Gingerbread Man (Zenzy)

Gerolamo Alchieri: Bad Wolf

Francesco Sechi: Guard #1

Gianluca Crisafi: Guard #2

Streaming and TV

Where to see Shrek the Third on live TV and live streaming? The film will be broadcast tonight – 3 June 2023 – at 21.20 on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free MediasetPlay.it platform.