As Netflix users know, the offerings in their catalog are constantly changing. Now the movies and series that will leave the streaming service in July have just been announced. One of the most recognized is Shrekone of the most beloved animated films of the 2000s.

According to information from Netflix itself, Shrek It will no longer be available in your catalog starting July 31. What they don’t talk about is its sequels, although we could expect them to also follow the path of their first adventure in the near future.

For now, the reason why the ogre’s first film is leaving this streaming service has not been given. It is probably due to licensing issues so we may see it again in the near future. Of course, it’s also possible that you move to a completely different service.

Source: Dreamworks

It should be noted that this farewell to Shrek and Netflix is ​​for the United States public. In the case of Mexico, the ogre has not been in the catalog of this service for quite some time. So if you read us from the north, hurry up to give your last views to this fairy tale.

Where can I see Shrek in Mexico?

As we mentioned, in the case of Mexico, Shrek has not been in the Netflix catalog for quite some time. However, there are a couple of options to enjoy it. The first is Max, where you will find not only the one, but the entire original trilogy and the spin-off Puss in Boots: The last wish.

If you don’t have Max or don’t want it, You can also find the ogre in the Prime Video catalog. The only difference here is that the most recent adventure of Puss in Boots is not included, but they also have the original trilogy. If you want to see the fourth film you will have to search for it very carefully, but we believe that these are enough.

Don’t miss any of our news on Google news and also join Discord to talk about this and other topics.