It’s not often you see a character from Shrek as the protagonist of a reinterpretation of the genre, but the Princess Fiona cosplay from melamori.cosplay it is truly incredible in the level of fidelity to the original achieved.

The cosplayer in question has already demonstrated her great skills as a quick-change artist several times, but in this case the work carried out is truly exceptional, both in terms of makeup and clothing.

It is, clearly, the human version of Princess Fiona, the one who is visible at the beginning of the first film before the legendary twist that totally changes the cards on the table and contributes to the distortion of the canons of the classic fairy tale which is the basis of the Shrek concept.

The cosplay in question therefore reproduces the beautiful princess in two photos that represent the two opposite sides of Fiona’s personality, on the one hand a bold fighter and on the other a graceful singer with a flute voice.