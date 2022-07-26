Despite the fact that Netflix let “Ugly Betty” go, its catalog still boasts great jewels of film and TV, which its thousands of followers value as gold. One of these unforgettable productions is “Shrek”, a film that —according to the IMDb portal— premiered in Peru at the end of July 2001. The connection it had with the public was instantaneous and, in a short time, it managed to become one of the most acclaimed and beloved films.

In that sense, if you think you are a faithful admirer of the green ogre and company, we have a list of 5 facts that will test your knowledge of this famous bet of dreamworks. Play “All stars” and let’s begin.

YOU CAN SEE: The disturbing story of “Our father”: doctor impregnated 90 women without consent

Snape was going to be Lord Farquaad

If you have seen the films of the saga “Harry Potter” (and especially if you are a Potterhead to die for), you may automatically associate the image of Snape with the actor allan Rickmanbut this could have been totally different.

According to the portal Screen Rant, Rickman was offered the vocal performance of Lord Farquaad, but left the paper aside to join the saga of the wizard boy. Eventually, John Lithgow became King of Duloc.

Alan Rickman as Snape in “Harry Potter.” Photo: Warner Bros.

YOU CAN SEE: Will “Deadpool” and “Logan” leave Disney+? Parents Protest Adult-Rated Movies

A deserved Oscar that marked history

According to the aforementioned medium, Fox News previously reported that the Oscars opened the category for best animated film. At the 2002 ceremony, “Shrek” became the first film to win it. Although his streak of recognition did not stop there, since its sequel was also nominated in the following edition of the Academy.

YOU CAN SEE: What happened to Lou Ferrigno?: from escaping bullying for his deafness to being ‘Hulk’ in the 70s

A constant parody of Disney

In the world of animation, Disney It has positioned itself as the queen of memories for various generations of viewers. Therefore, there is a kind of tacit competition with other firms, especially dreamworks.

Throughout the footage of “Shrek” we find different nods to the world of Disney and its franchises. Thus, we remember Fiona as a character who deconstructs the figure of a typical princess waiting to be saved and this concept is transferred to her colleagues from Far Far Away.

In fact, the film’s producer, Jeffrey Katzenberg, used to run the animation division for House of Mouse, so you can see why the green ogre’s plot includes such familiar Easter eggs.

YOU CAN SEE: “The Simpsons” will include “It” and “Death note” in “The Little House of Horror”: Homer and Light will meet

An ‘army’ of lawyers

The previous point guides us to this section. You would think that with the not-so-subtle parodies of him, “Shrek” could have gotten himself into some serious trouble. However, the team behind the film was armed with the necessary legal body to avoid lawsuits and other harmful situations.

“We showed each and every scene to the lawyers as we went along. We certainly didn’t want to be sued by Disney.”, said the co-director of the feature film, Andrew Adamson, in statements collected by The NY Post.

“Shrek” includes various nods to Disney. Photo: DreamWorks Animation

YOU CAN SEE: “My beautiful genius” and Bárbara Eden: death of her son, heartbreak and secrets of an icon

Nicolas Cage was going to be Shrek

In March 2013, Nicolas Cage confirmed that he was about to give voice to Shrekbut had to say no to the iconic character after analyzing how he would be seen by the children’s audience.

“Well, the news said it was vanity. I think that’s a bit strong. But the truth is that I’m not afraid of being ugly in a movie. When they draw you, in a way that says more about how children are going to see you than anything else, and that matters a lot to me, ”the actor explained to Today.

The famous American actor, producer and director Nicolas Cage was going to be Shrek. Photo: AFP

Currently, you can watch the full movie “Shrek” online through Netflix.

What is the meaning of Shrek?

The word Shrek would have its origin in the German language. In that sense, it is known that fear or terror translates as “der Schreck”