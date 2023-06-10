Shrek and they lived happily ever after: plot, characters and streaming of the film on Italia 1

This evening, Saturday 10 June 2023, at 21.20 on Italia 1 Shrek and they lived happily ever after, an animated film from 2010 directed by Mike Mitchell; produced by DreamWorks Animation and distributed by Universal Pictures. This is the fourth installment in the Shrek film series. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Around the time of the first film, King Harold and Queen Lillian were about to sign a magical pact with the treacherous and wicked dwarf Rumpelstiltskin in the Hag’s Nest, in which they would cede their realm in exchange for saving their daughter Fiona, a victim under a terrible spell and locked up in a tower, as they didn’t trust the Fairy Godmother. Shortly before signing, however, they had happily learned that her daughter had already been saved, thwarting the dwarf’s plan. Two years later, following the events of the first three films, Shrek lives happily in his swamp with his wife and three little ogres, and nobody fears him anymore when he sees him; Shrek, however, begins to have nostalgia for those times, before meeting Fiona. To enliven everything there are also his mother-in-law Lilian, Donkey with the dragon and their children, Cat, Zummy, Pinocchio and other friends. At the birthday of the three children he literally loses his temper and has a tantrum, after which he argues with Fiona and leaves. Rumplestiltskin, finished in poverty, holds a lot of grudges against the ogre, as he holds him directly responsible for his misfortunes, and casually witnesses the quarrel between Shrek and Fiona. When Shrek leaves for the woods, the dwarf joins him and convinces him to accept a deal…

Shrek Forever After: Characters and Voice Actors

We have seen the plot of Shrek and they lived happily ever after, but what are the Italian characters and voice actors of the animated film? Here is the complete list.

Renato Cecchetto: Shrek

Nanni Baldini as Donkey

Antonio Banderas: Puss in Boots

Wild Money: Fiona

Francesco Vairano: Rumplestiltskin

Fabrizio Apolloni: Ginger

Alessandro Rossi: Brogan the ogre

Fabio Grossi: Cuciny the ogre

George Lopez: King Harold

Maria Pia Di Meo as Queen Lilian

Corrado Conforti: Pinocchio

Mario BombardieriDoris

Gerolamo Alchieri: Bad Wolf

Streaming and TV

