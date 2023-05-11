“Shrek 5” would have received one of its first bad news: Cameron Diaz would not return as Fiona for the fifth film. The return of the green ogre is already a reality after the Dreamworks announcement, but the excitement of the fans could soon become a concern, since there is a detail that the vast majority were completely unaware of about the American voice cast. What about the renowned actress who gave life to the martial arts expert ogre and why wouldn’t she come back?

Cameron Díaz and his possible final goodbye to Fiona

If you are a follower of Cameron Díaz, you will know that the actress left the screens after 2014 and returned in 2022 to star in the Netflix movie “Back in action” with Jamie Foxx. And although this seems to be her great return to Hollywood, it would actually be the opposite. And it is that according to Screenrant, the actress would be about to make her official retirement from acting.

Fiona has appeared in all of the “Shrek” movies and is a key character for fans. Photo: composition LR/Dreamworks

The same medium explains that it would be a personal decision. Diaz wants to spend more time with his family. And it is easy to assume that if the actress plans to return to the acting arena and continue to appear in more films, this would take away many days with her three-year-old daughter and her husband Benji Madden, with whom she has been married eight years

Will Donkey get his own spin-off movie?

After the success of “Puss in Boots”the actor Eddie Murphy —who gives life to Donkey in the American version of “Shrek”— He commented that he would like to have his own spin-off reinterpreting his character, who in Latin America is voiced by the Mexican Eugenio Derbéz.

Eddie Murphy wants a donkey spin-off and has already confirmed that he will be in the fifth “Shrek” movie. Photo: composition LR/Dreamworks

Likewise, Chris Meledandri, the director and founder of Illumination, was positive about the actor’s idea. And despite no confirmed solo story of the green ogre’s beloved best friend, fans are hopeful that the project will be approved in the near future.

