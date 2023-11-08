Shrek It is one of the most important animated franchises of the 21st century. The first two films were not only a commercial success, but are fondly remembered by an entire generation. Although the third film was not what many expected, the fourth installment performed better. It didn’t end there, as the two Puss in Boots spin-offs proved to be worthwhile investments. Now, although there is no official information at the moment, What appears to be the release date for the long-awaited film has already been leaked Shrek 5

As you may remember, the end of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish seemed to indicate that Shrek 5 It would be the next adventure for Dreamworks. Along with this, an interview with Mike Myers, who is responsible for the voice of the ogre, also gave indications that this project was already underway. Now, it was recently discovered that an NBCUniversal intern updated his LinkedIn profile, where he pointed out that Shrek 5 would hit movie theaters sometime in 2025.

The employment status of this intern is currently unknown, but the information was quickly removed from the site. It is important to mention that At the moment there is no official information from Dreamworks or Universal about Shrek 5but considering that an animated film takes years to produce, it would not be a surprise if the next adventure of the world’s most famous ogre is already in development, and next year we will see an official announcement.

On related topics, Bruce Willis’s health has worsened. Likewise, the Karate Kid actor has died.

Editor’s Note:

Shrek 5 It is fair and necessary. It’s been too long since this series had a new movie, and considering all the popularity it’s gained on the internet in recent years, this is the perfect time for Shrek, Donkey and company to be back.

Via: Inside the Magic