A wink Not pleasant to Sonic

There are those who compare Shrek 5 With the case of the Blue Herizo of Sega. In 2019, Paramount launched the first images of its mixed computer -generated image adaptation (CGI) and real action of the famous video game Sonic The Hedgehog. Although the proposal was attractive, the criticisms of the design of Sonic were so fierce that they led the creatives to redesign it completely.

Some fans expect the same to happen with Shrek 5. However, there are also those who do not see differences or particular problems with current animation; They even point out that the intention was to give the characters a “more mature and aged” aspect realistically. Other fans take the radical changes that the animation industry has suffered in the last 15 years.

In any case, Shrek 5 has achieved what many want for their Teasers: Let them talk about them. Production will reach cinemas in December 2026. Meanwhile, another question that floats on the network is: If Felicia is here, where are the other two twin brothers, Farkle and Fergus? Soon we will have more answers.