For many years people have asked for something in common Dreamworks Animation Studiosand that is the long awaited Shrek 5, a film that has been rumored for a long time, even the way it was made known that a film of the character of Donkey is on the way. And now, they have not had to wait much longer, because through official media the return of the ogre was finally confirmed, something that shocked more than one follower because they thought there had already been a closure.

Through the studio’s social networks, such exciting news was announced, and the best thing is that there is even a date for people to sit in their nearest movie theaters, having the July 1, 2026 as the day chosen to return to the kingdom of Far Far Away and also the swamp. Added to that is the fact that the voice cast is back with Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz and possibly Antonio Banderas, who participated in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

Not too Far, Far Away… @Shrek 5 is coming to theaters on July 1, 2026 with Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz. pic.twitter.com/3j6ctXpPGu — DreamWorks Animation (@Dreamworks) July 9, 2024

Here is the synopsis of the franchise:

The Shrek franchise is a series of animated films and related merchandise that have been extremely popular since the release of the first film in 2001. The franchise is known for its irreverent humor, its subversion of traditional fairy tales, and its appeal to both children and adults. The first film features Shrek, a lonely ogre whose life is disrupted when a host of fairy-tale creatures are driven from their homes by the evil Lord Farquaad. Shrek makes a deal with Farquaad to rescue Princess Fiona, who is destined to be Farquaad’s wife, in exchange for getting his swamp back. The Shrek franchise has had a significant impact on popular culture. It has been praised for its ability to entertain audiences of all ages and for its style of humor that parodies traditional fairy tales. Additionally, Shrek has become a cultural icon, and its influence extends to many other media and forms of entertainment.

There is no further news yet, but the first trailer may be released in the coming months.

Author’s note: This is great news for fans of the character who wanted to see him return. However, the direction must be right so that it doesn’t become just another run-of-the-mill sequel.