For years it has been rumored that Shrek 5 is one of Dreamworks’ upcoming projects. Now thanks to actor Eddie Murphy, who voiced Donkey in the English version of all the films, we have some encouraging news. The fifth installment has already begun production.

In an interview with Collider, Eddie Murphy confirmed that work on Shrek 5 began a few months ago. In addition to this, he indicated that the character of Donkey will have his own film that they are already working on as well. He did not specify when they could arrive but assured that the ogre will have his new adventure before his talking companion.

According to Murphy, a few months ago he recorded what would be the first act of the fifth installment and he hopes to finish recording his lines this year. Filming has not yet started with the Donkey spin-off but they are already quite close. Perhaps soon Dreamworks will make an official revelation after the actor’s words.

Source: Dreamworks

Shrek’s return to theaters will surely delight many and there were already several clues that this would happen. In fact the movie Puss in Boots: The Last Wish It has a post-credits scene where it suggests that we will see the ogre again. It seems that that promise is close to being fulfilled.

Since when hasn’t there been a solo Shrek movie?

Dreamworks’ favorite ogre has already been out of the spotlight for quite some time. In fact, his last film was Shrek Forever which was released in 2010, that is, 14 years ago.. Although it gave a good closure to its story, fans are still excited about the possibilities of a new adventure.

Of course, as production has just begun, we don’t know when his next story could arrive. Possibly, with the time that animated films take, we will have to wait until 2026 at least and a little longer for Donkey’s. What would you like to see in your new movie?

Don’t miss any of our news at Google news and also join Discord to talk about this and other topics.