Tonight, Saturday 27 May 2023, at 21.20 on Italia 1 Shrek 2, the 2004 animated film directed by Andrew Adamson, Kelly Asbury and Conrad Vernon, will be broadcast. The film is the second installment of the film series based on the illustrated book of the same name by William Steig. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

The handsome Prince Charming goes on a journey to rescue Princess Fiona, locked up in the highest tower of a fortress located in the crater of a volcano and guarded by a Draghessa. Arrived at the castle, however, the prince finds only the bad wolf, who informs him that Fiona is on her honeymoon.

Shrek and Fiona have in fact just returned to the swamp (which Donkey took care of) after their honeymoon: however, a herald appears in the garden of the house announcing that the two have been invited by Fiona’s parents, King Harold and Queen Lillian , to travel to the kingdom of Far Far Away to attend a gala ball in honor of their wedding and receive the royal blessing. However, Shrek is intimidated by the probable judgment of his in-laws and initially decides not to leave, but in the end he changes his mind and leaves together with Donkey for the kingdom, entrusting his house to the bad wolf, the three little pigs, Pinocchio, Zenzey and the three blind mice. Arrived at their destination after a long journey, the new royal couple is welcomed with great joy by all the population, but those present, including the king and queen, are amazed when Shrek and Fiona get off the carriage. Between Shrek and King Harold there is immediately high tension: that evening, at dinner, despite Queen Lillian trying to defuse the tension, a furious quarrel breaks out between the two following which Fiona, exasperated, locks herself in her room starting to cry.

Her tears invoke her Fairy Godmother, who tries to console her with luxurious gifts. Fiona however claims that she doesn’t need her and tells her that she married Shrek, which is why she doesn’t look like a human. The Fairy Godmother, after having entrusted Fiona with a business card just in case, takes her leave and meets in secret with Harold: it was she who advised the sovereigns to lock Fiona in the tower until her son, Prince Charming , save her, break the curse and become the king of Far Far Away; King Harold had accepted because, in case of refusal, he would have revealed a secret pact made with the Fairy Godmother years before. The king thus goes to the infamous inn The poisoned apple, a meeting place for all the villains of fairy tales, where he hires Puss in Boots as a hitman to kill his son-in-law. Later, pretending to apologize to Shrek for the quarrel of a few hours earlier, he invites him to spend a day with him for a morning hunt, actually to lure him into the woods where – according to his plans – he would be killed by Puss in Boots .

Shrek 2: characters and voice actors

We’ve seen the plot of Shrek 2, but who are the characters and voice actors in the film? Below is the complete list:

Renato Cecchetto: Shrek

Nanni Baldini as Donkey

Wild Money: Princess Fiona

Maria Pia Di Meo as Queen Lillian

Massimo Rossi: Puss / Puss in Boots

George Lopez: King Harold

Francesco Prando: Prince Charming

Franca D’Amato: Fairy Godmother

Paola Folli: Fairy Godmother (singing)

Gerolamo Alchieri: Wolf

Marco De Risi: Mongo

Stefano Ruffini: herald

Corrado Conforti: Pinocchio

Fabrizio Apolloni: Ginger

Stella Gasparri: frog at the inn

Mario Bombardieri as half-sister Doris

Pino I teach: Magic Mirror

Francesca Fiorentini: Jill

Roberta GregantiJoan Rivers

