Shrek 2: plot, characters, voice actors and streaming

Tonight, June 19, 2021, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, Shrek 2, a 2004 animated film directed by Andrew Adamson, Kelly Asbury and Conrad Vernon, will be broadcast. The film is the second installment of the Shrek film series, based on William Steig’s 1990 picture book. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Shrek and Fiona have in fact just returned to the swamp (which Donkey took care of) from their honeymoon: however, a herald appears in the garden of the house who announces that the two have been invited by Fiona’s parents, King Harold and Queen Lillian , to travel to the realm of Far Far Away to attend a gala ball in honor of their wedding and receive the royal blessing. Shrek is frightened by the probable judgment of his in-laws but gives in for the love of his wife, so they leave with Donkey for the kingdom, entrusting his home to the Bad Wolf, the three little pigs, Pinocchio, Zenzy and the three blind mice.

Shrek 2: characters and voice actors

We have seen the plot of Shrek 2, but what are the characters and voice actors of the animated film? Here they are:

Renato Cecchetto: Shrek

Nanni Baldini: Donkey

Wild Money: Princess Fiona

Maria Pia Di Meo: Queen Lillian

Massimo Rossi: Puss in Boots

Giorgio Lopez: King Harold

Francesco Prando: Prince Charming

Franca D’Amato: Fairy Godmother

Gerolamo Alchieri: Wolf

Marco De Risi: Mongo

Stefano Ruffini: herald

Corrado Conforti: Pinocchio

Fabrizio Apolloni: Zenzy

Stella Gasparri: frog at the inn

Mario Bombardieri: half-sister Doris

Pino Insegno: Magic Mirror

Francesca Fiorentini: Jill

Roberta Greganti: Joan Rivers

Streaming and tv

Where to see Shrek 2 live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs today – Saturday 19 June 2021 – at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the MediasetPlay.it platform.