Even if Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl It was not the game that many expected, Ludosity, the developers, are still working hard to add new content to this title. Thus, Today it was not only revealed that a character from TMNT will come in the futurebut an additional scenario is also in development.

According to IGN, Shredder, the main villain of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, will join this fighting game in the futureAt the moment there is no specific release date. Next to this, a stage inspired by the show of double-dare it will also arrive at a later date.

Thus, Shredder joins DLC characters like Garfield, in one of the fighting games that had the most excitement before its release, but at the end of the day it failed to meet the expectations of all players. On related topics, you can check out our review of the game here. Similarly, here is our gameplay of this title.

Via: IGN