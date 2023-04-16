“Sliver of humour” He presented his first program after great expectations, this Saturday, April 15. Remembered traveling comedians, such as Chino Risas, Johnny Carpincho, Cholo Víctor, Yerson, Michael ‘Pato’ Ovalle, and characters from the media, such as Dorita Orbegoso, returned to the small screen. The first sketch was about the supposed “wake” of Cachay, in which Dorita and “Pato” first appeared on the scene as the relatives in question. The other characters were added later.

The “Jirón del humor” had an audience that differed from all its competition. It should be noted that the opponents of this program will be directly “El reventonazo de la Chola”, led by Ernesto Pimentel, and “JB en ATV”, by Jorge Benavides.

YOU CAN SEE: “Jirón del humor” LIVE by Latina: this was the first program of the return of traveling comedians

Why have you criticized “Jirón del humor” after its premiere?

Some users were dissatisfied with the content of “Jirón del humor” on the day it was released. Expectations were high, as Latina promoted it for months, but the reception from the audience would not have been as expected. Followers who followed the program minute by minute, left their opinion on social networks.

“I’ve just seen two scenes and that show is down”, “A pity, I thought there would be something new, but more of the same”, “Is this supposed to be laughable?”, “To be lost in the family”, were Some comments.

Users criticized the premiere of “Jirón del humor”. Photo: capture La República/Facebook

“Jirón del humor” pays homage to La Bibi

“Jirón del humor” was one of the most anticipated premieres of Latina this 2023. And it is that, after 20 years, the remembered traveling comedians returned to television screens in a renewed format. In the first program, the humor space paid tribute to the bibi, who passed away in 2020 from COVID-19. It was Chino Risas who characterized him in this edition.

#quotshred #humorquotThis #return #Chino #Risas #Cachay #Johnny #Carpincho #television