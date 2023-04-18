The wait is over! “Sliver of humor”, The program that marks the return of the traveling comedians of the 90s, premiered this Saturday, April 15, with great public expectations. Latina’s humorous space broadcast its first episode at the same time as “JB en ATV”, a format that is in charge of Jorge Benavides on channel 9. Regarding this competition, find out which of both led the ratings. Could it have been Latina or ATV? In this note we clarify the questions.

“Jirón del humor” disappointed viewers

Users reacted to the premiere of “Sliver of Humor”, a program that brought together Chino Risas, Cachay, Johnny Carpincho, Cholo Víctor, Yerson, Michael ‘Pato’ Ovalle and Dorita Orbegoso, as well as new talents. However, many were disappointed by the content of the space.

“Is this supposed to be funny?”, “To lose it with the family”, “I don’t know what the criteria are for this vulgar program to return”, “What a way to waste a space on national television”, wrote some Internet users. However, there were others in which they were filled with praise.

What happened in “JB on ATV”?

Dayanita is no longer part of “JB en ATV”; however, the program was well received by the public. After the announcement of the parody of the new figure of Mark Vito, users reacted to this sketch. Likewise, they broadcast a sequence about the uncovering of Richard Acuña on “Magaly TV, the firm.”

Parody of Mark Vito in “JB on ATV”. Photo: Capture/ATV

This is how both programs fared in the ratings:

“The blowout of the chola”: 9.6

“The Miracles of the Rose”: 9.2

“Women of the PM”: 7.7

“JB on ATVs”: 6.9

“America News Saturday Edition”: 6.5

“The Miracles of the Rose”: 6.1

“Sliver of Humor”: 5.6

“America Armchair”: 5.1

