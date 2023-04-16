“shred of humor“, the announced program that promised to bring back the remembered traveling comedians of the 90s, premiered its first episode this Saturday, April 15 on the Latina TV signal. Audience expectations were high because the house A television station on San Felipe Avenue spent months launching promotional spots for the space and calling out who would be its members, however, the reception from the audience was not as expected.

Netizens attack the premiere of “Jirón del humor”

Viewers who had been following “Jirón del humor” minute by minute did not hesitate to react LIVE to the incidents of the program and share their appreciation of the comedians’ pilot. Several of these netizens turned to platforms such as Twitter and Facebook to express their dissatisfaction with the sketches they saw on screens.

“I’ve just seen two scenes and that program is down to the bone”, “A pity, I thought there would be something new, but more of the same”, “Is this supposed to be funny?”, “To lose it with the family”, “I don’t know what the criteria is for this vulgar program to return”, “What a way to waste a space on national television. There is no humor, only sequences empty without any hint of creativity”, “Thank you for curing my insomnia”were some of the comments collected on both social networks.

This was the debut of “Jirón del humor” on Latina TV

“Jirón del humor” premiered its first episode this Saturday April 15 on Latina TV and the first sketch they presented was starring characters such as Chino Risas, Johnny Carpincho, Cholo Víctor, Yerson, Michael ‘Pato’ Ovalle, Drita Orbegoso and Cachay.

The first humorous representation had as its theme the supposed wake of Cachay in which Dorita and the ‘Pato’ first appeared on the scene as the relatives in question. The other characters were added as the sketch progressed.

