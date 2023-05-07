Since last week, the new Latina Television production, “Jirón del humor” has been presenting a fun sketch in which the comedians embody the characters of “Pataclaun”, for which it was widely accepted and had good comments on Youtube and other platforms. Therefore, they could not stop taking advantage of this success and once again imitated these characters that Peruvians remember from the 90s in their style. How was the parody of the best-known clowns of the Peruvian TV?

On this occasion, the traveling comedians decided to revive an iconic chapter of this production, under the watchful eye of an audience of guests who had their red noses on for the occasion. It was the chapter where machin albertothe main character of this group of clowns did not want to bathe until the Peruvian soccer team classified a world Cup. Let us remember that five years ago, when Peru qualified to Russia 2018the actor Carlos Alcantara he kept his promise in a funny viral video.

The applause and praise for the actors of the program “Sliver of Humor” They did not wait on social networks and surely they will not be the only times in which this cast will parody the old program of latin.

“Jirón del humor” thanked his audience for their acceptance

Before the end, the protagonists of this scene recreated in “Sliver of Humor” They did not forget to thank all the viewers for the good comments they gave them, especially since the Peruvian public tends to like the new and not the repetition of something familiar.

In Youtube, many users left positive comments and that was also recognized in the first seconds of the staging. “We are in the ‘clown shred’. Thank you all for your comments on the Youtube and we want to thank everyone Peru“said who played Quecacharacter embodied by johanna san michael.

