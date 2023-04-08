Almost a week after its premiere, “shred of humor” released a preview of the first program that will mark the return of street comedians to television screens. The popular ‘Chino Risas’, Cachay, Dorita Orbegoso and other artists will be in charge of putting the humor quota on the Latina signal. As of April 15, the new television proposal will compete with “El reventonazo de la Chola” and “JB en ATV” on Saturday nights.

Although it is known that the comic space will be broadcast at night, the exact time it will air has not yet been confirmed. Likewise, the spot mentions that it will be immediately after “Family Saturdays” and small extracts of some of its sequences could already be seen.

#quotshred #humorquot #Releases #Sneak #Peek #Premiere #Show #Traveling #Comedians