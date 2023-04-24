A few weeks ago, Latina announced that “Pataclaun”, the production of the 90s, returns to TV. While this caused excitement among viewers, the actors also weighed in on the issue of royalties. In this regard, this last Saturday, April 22, the return of the series was confirmed with a comic sketch of “Jirón del humor”.

During the sequence “La fiesta de Coquito”, one of the comedians parodied Machín Alberto, the character played by Carlos Alcántara, who entered the set and said the popular dialogues of Wendy’s husband. “I’m here. Are, ajo, erda”, he began. “Yeah, you know, this April 30th we’re back strong. ‘Pataclaun’ in Latina,” he continued.

It is important to stress that johanna san michael, Gonzalo Torres, Carlos CarlinMonserrat Brugué and Carlos Alcántara indicated that they did not obtain any recognition from Latina for the occasions in which they broadcast the soap opera in the last two decades.

What is “Pataclaun” about?

“Pataclaun”brings us closer to the story of Wendy and Machín, a newly married couple who buy a house on top of a hill. Although they believed that their stay would be as usual, they do not count on the fact that the place is inhabited by a trio of ghosts, who will fill their days with endless anecdotal experiences.

Who is who in “Pataclaun”?

Wendy Ramos as Wendy

Carlos Alcántara as Machín

Johanna San Miguel as Queca

Carlos Carlin as Tony

Gonzalo Torres as Gonzalez

Monserrat Brugué as Monchi.

