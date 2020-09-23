Shraddha Kapoor was questioned by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday after the drugs angle surfaced in the case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Actually Jaya Saha had told during interrogation that he had bought CBD Oil for Shraddha Kapoor. It was only after this that NCB called Shraddha for questioning. On one hand, NCB is questioning Shraddha Kapoor, on the other hand it is reported that in a film based on the life of Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha’s father Shakti Kapoor will be seen playing the role of Narcotics Officer.

A film inspired by the life of Sushant Singh Rajput, ‘Nyaya: The Justice’ was announced. In this film, Shakti Kapoor will be seen playing the role of Narcotics Officer. Interestingly, the film is being made by Sarala A. Saraogi, whose husband Ashok M. Saraogi is a lawyer for his former manager Shruti Modi in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Talking about this, the film’s actor, Jubera K Khan, said, “Aman Verma will play the role of an Enforcement Directorate officer while Shakti Kapoor will be seen as a narcotics officer and Sudha Chandran as a CBI officer.” Casting of these three has already been done and shooting of the film will be started soon.

Jaya Saha bought CBD oil for Kubula-Shraddha Kapoor in NCB inquiry

The character of Jubera in the film is named Mahendra Singh which is inspired by Sushant Singh Rajput. Apart from this, the character of actress Shreya Shukla is named Urvashi whose character is inspired by Sushant’s girlfriend Riya Chakraborty. Jubera also revealed that characters inspired by Sara Ali Khan, Ankita Lokhande, Kriti Sanon, Shruti Modi and Disha Salian have also been cast.