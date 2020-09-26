The NCB has been investigating the drugs connection of Bollywood ever since the drugs angle surfaced in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The names of Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet have surfaced in this case so far. All the three actresses were questioned by the NCB on Saturday. During interrogation, Shraddha and Sara told that Sushant used to take drugs. After coming to the fore, Swara Bhaskar has tweeted about those seeking justice for Sushant.

Swara retweeted a news channel’s tweet, writing, “Brigade seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput … happy? Is Poor Sushant of the bus or angry

This was said about Sushant’s family

Swara had earlier supported Riya in a magazine, writing, ‘Initially the debates about nepotism suddenly went to Riya after Sushant’s father filed an FIR in Patna. After this, through media trial and fake campaign, it was declared that Riya is a murderer.

The actress further wrote, “While there is no evidence that Sushant has been killed, such evidence is coming out that Sushant’s family has lied.”

Talking about Swara’s professional life, her web series Flesh and Rasbhari were released a few days ago. Swara played a very bold character in Rasbhari.

Sara Ali Khan confesses, went to Thailand with Sushant Singh Rajput: reports

Talking of films, Swara was seen in the last film Veere Di Wedding. Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Shikha Talsania were in the lead roles with Swara in the film. Now Swara will be seen in the film ‘Sheer-Korma’. The film deals with homosexuality. The film is directed by Faraj Arif Ansari. Divya Dutta is in the lead role with Swara in the film.