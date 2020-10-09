Shraddha Kapoor was questioned a few days ago by the NCB regarding the drugs case. Shraddha has posted the first on social media after questioning. Shraddha has actually shared a video of her. Shraddha is seen doing workouts in the video. Sharing it, Shraddha wrote, ‘Home fitness with Praveen and Mahek. Thank you both for being my fitness guru since ABCD2. Our video call workout. ‘

According to reports, during interrogation, Shraddha Kapoor admitted to having occasionally taken drugs in vanity during the shooting of the film. Shraddha Kapoor had told in the interrogation that after the release of the film ‘Chhichhore’, the party was organized at Sushant Singh Rajput’s farmhouse. Shraddha confessed to having Weed and alcohol in the party in front of NCB. According to the report, Shraddha Kapoor denied the use of drugs and stated that 6-7 people were present at Sushant’s form house party.

Talking about Shraddha’s professional life, she was seen in the last film Baagi 3. In this, he played the opposite role of Tiger Shroff. His work in the film was well received. Apart from this, he made his debut in South Film Industry with superstar Prabhas’ film Saaho last year, in which his action avatar was seen. However, the film made in the budget of Rs 350 crore did not get any special response at the box office.