Mumbai: In the inquiry of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), actress Shraddha Kapoor has made a big disclosure. According to sources, Shraddha said that Sushant Singh Rajput used to take drugs. The actress said that Sushant used to take drugs in film sets and vanity vans. However, Shraddha categorically denied taking drugs on her own. He said that in the drugs party hosted by Sushant Singh Rajput, she was definitely gone but did not use drugs. This party was organized after the release of the film ‘Chichhore’.

Sara Ali Khan also said – Sushant used to take drugs

Please tell that NCB has called Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone for questioning today. All the three actresses have denied about taking drugs themselves. During the interrogation, Deepika looked nervous. Sara Ali Khan also looked a little nervous. According to sources, Sara said that Sushant used to take drugs on the set of the film ‘Kedarnath’.

Deepika Padukone confesses to drugs chat

According to sources, Deepika Padukone has accepted the talk of drugs chat. Initially, Deepika refused to have this chat but when the NCB put her manager Karishma Prakash in front, after much debate, it was confessed that ‘goods’ were ordered in the chat.

Deepika was given a time of ten o’clock. At the same time, Shraddha was also given time between ten and half past ten. But Shraddha had asked for an hour and asked to come at twelve o’clock. Shortly before twelve o’clock she reached the office of NCB. He had only one bodyguard with him. Sara Ali Khan reached the NCB office around one o’clock.

