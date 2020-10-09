Several film stars were questioned by the NCB, one of which is Shraddha Kapoor after the drugs angle surfaced in the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In the last few days, NCB has questioned Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor. Now recently, Shraddha has posted a video on her official Instagram account in which she is seen doing workouts. Sharing this video, Shraddha has captioned – ‘Fitness at home, with Praveen and Mahek Nair. Thank you both for being my fitness guru since the film ‘ABCD 2’. Video Call Workout.

According to media reports, Shraddha Kapoor told the NCB inquiry that Sushant Singh Rajput sometimes used drugs in his vanity while shooting for the film ‘Chhichhore’. She also told that she went to a party at Sushant’s farmhouse after the release of her film ‘Chichhore’. At the same time, Shraddha had also said that weed (drug) and liquor in that farmhouse party. Although he himself has refused to take drugs.

Talk about Shraddha Kapoor’s workfront at the same time, the last time she was seen in the film ‘Baagi 3’ with Tiger Shroff. This film was liked by the audience. However, no information has been received about his upcoming films so far.

Also read:

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar is going to debut with Akshay, wants to work with this director