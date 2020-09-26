Actress Shraddha Kapoor has also been named in Bollywood Drug Connection. Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) issued summons on drugs connection, Shraddha Kapoor was called for questioning on Saturday. According to the latest media reports, Shraddha Kapoor has admitted to partying with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in front of the NCB team.

Pinkvilla wrote in a report quoting Times Now – The actress has reportedly admitted to joining Sushant’s farmhouse party. The report states that Shraddha Kapoor has reportedly denied taking drugs. The actress claims that she was the first person to leave the party. The report further states that the actress has told NCB officials that 6-7 people were present in the party with Sushant’s farmhouse.

According to the report, Shraddha Kapoor has denied any use of any kind of drug in the party. Let us tell you that the alleged drugs WhatsApp chat between Shraddha Kapoor and Jaya Saha is on the radar of NCB. NCB has summoned Shraddha Kapoor on the basis of this WhatsApp chat and called for questioning. Shraddha reached the NCB office on September 26 at around 11.45 am.

Shraddha Kapoor is seen opposite Sushant in the film ‘Chhichhore’. The actress was also seen at Sushant’s funeral along with other team members of the film. Now NCB is trying to sort out Sushant’s alleged drugs chat with former talent manager. Jaya Saha, along with CEO of talent management agency KWAN, was also questioned several times by the agency this week. Apart from Shraddha, Sara Ali Khan is also being questioned.