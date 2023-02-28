The talent agency sigma7 gives the sad news of the death of Shozo Iizuka89, passed away last year February 15th due to acute heart problems.

Born in May 1923 in Tokyo, Iizuka was a voice actor best known for the roles of Tassel in Dragon Ball Z, Ryu Jose in Mobile Suit Gundam, Zenda-gorilla in Zendarman, Yoshio Marui in Mister Ajikko, Happosai Hieta in Nintama Rantaro, Kasumi Senzaemon in Kasumin, Dogen Awakusu in Durarare!!, Caramel Man in Dr. Slump, Liu Kaio in Baki, Genya Tachibana in Millennium Actress, Keiichi Ikari in Paranoia Agent, Roads in Sherlock Hound, Rui Jangal in Voltes vand many others.

He has also voiced various characters for western films, and has lent his voice in some series Tokusatsu and Japanese television programmes.

Source: sigma7 Street Anime News Network