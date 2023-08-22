Celebrities began to massively go out with underwear for show and launched a new trend. Relevant material published People.

According to the publication, outfits made of transparent fabrics, as well as clothes with cuts and cutouts that showcase bras and panties, have become fashionable. So, for example, supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attended the BAFTA awards in an Alaïa skirt with an asymmetrical slit, and TV star Julia Fox walked around Paris in a completely transparent floor-length dress.

Among the stars who followed the new trend were singers Rosalia, Dua Lipa, Rita Ora and Ciara, fashion models Alessandra Ambrosio, Eva Herzigova, Hailey Bieber, Irina Shayk and Kendall Jenner, as well as actress Emma Corrin, Florence Pugh, Kristen Stewart and other popular influencers .

In May, thongs sticking out from under skirts also gained popularity. We are talking about skirts of the Whale Tail model (“whale tail”), on the belt of which fabric is sewn, creating the illusion of thin thongs. This wardrobe item was especially relevant in the 2000s, and this season it has returned to fashion again.