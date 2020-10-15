Showtime will relaunch Dexter and film a new season of the serial killer hunter story. Writes about this Deadline.

According to the portal, producer and writer Clyde Phillips, who created the first four seasons of the series, will work on the project. The main role will be played by the same Michael C. Hall. The new season will consist of ten episodes, the start of its production is scheduled for early 2021.

Showtime manager Gary Levine said the channel was only willing to return to relaunching Dexter if the show’s creators were able to deliver a “decent” creativity. He noted that the producers of the project managed to find him.

The series “Dexter”, about blood spatter expert Dexter Morgan, who works for the Miami police and hunted serial killers and maniacs, aired from 2006 to 2013. A total of eight seasons of the project came out.

