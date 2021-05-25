The development of this new production was planned in 2019, although at that time it was not conceived as an anthology series. Things have changed and the way forward is clearer: each season it will explore a story with its own identity.

Variety magazine reported that the first season of this project will be based on the best-seller Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber and Joseph Gordon-Levitt will be the protagonist of this story, playing Travis Kalanick – the first CEO and co-founder of the famous private transport application.

It seems that the incorporation of Gordon-Levitt to this project has been received with very good eyes, because – according to People magazine reported – the executive vice president of script programming of Showtime Networks Inc, Amy Israel, affirmed that the 40-year-old actor he is “remarkably intelligent and charismatic, embodying charm with an unpredictable edge.”

On the other hand, the aforementioned source announced that behind this production will be Brian Koppelman and David Levien, who have worked on the acclaimed political series Billions.

Who was Travis Kalanick?

This famous businessman was at the head, at least in his earliest stage, of what we now know as one of the most famous private transport applications in the world. However, he was removed from his position under pressure from the board of directors due to the review of the firm’s practices and the scandalous incidents of sexual harassment complaints that haunted the company.