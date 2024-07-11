Shows: Two Taylor Swift Concert Stay Areas in Milan

In view of the concerts of Taylor Swiftscheduled for San Siro Stadium On the evenings of July 13th and 14th, two waiting areas have been set up for young people who will arrive early in the city to await theopening of the gates. The two holding areas, located between parking lot C and the gardens of Parco dei Capitani, granted by the Municipality of Milan, will be delimited by barriers and monitored by security personnel made available to the organizers. This decision was made by the Provincial Committee for Public Order and Security chaired by Prefect Claudio Sgaraglia.

Taylor Swift, over 130,000 spectators expected

These are events that will attract approximately 130,000 spectators. The safety management plan had already been at the centre of the Committee meeting on 3 July, which was also attended by the event organisers. The Committee planned all the safety profiles, paying particular attention to the safety phase. crowd influx to the concert venue with the invitation to use public transport, to the safe parking of spectators during the event and to the orderly outflow at the end. Specifically, special surveillance and safety measures will be set up in the vicinity of the Stadium and in the meeting places.