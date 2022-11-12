Ex-minister confirmed having requested postponement of elections; nominated for the vacancy was chosen by Bolsonaro

The PSDB published a note on social media this Friday (Nov. the election of the IDB (Inter-American Development Bank).

“Ex-minister Guido Mantega, in addition to trampling on the institution’s procedures, shows the PT’s worst face: the misunderstanding of certain democratic processes”says an excerpt from the note.

The nominee for the vacancy was former Central Bank president Ilan Goldfjan, chosen by the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). In the statement, the party defended the economist’s name.

“Respected professional and with successful passages through several institutions, Goldfjan was nominated by the legitimately elected government and the future government must respect the decision”says the note.

Here is the full text of the note released by the PSDB this Friday (Nov 11):