When – after stopping him for a police check – they asked him for his documents, the Dutch agents were speechless: the man they had just stopped for driving while intoxicated, a 35-year-old Ukrainian citizen, said showed them a fake driving license of Boris Johnson, correlated with the photograph and date of birth of the former British prime minister.

The driver, a resident of the town of Zuidhorn, had crashed his car into a pole in the city of Groningen shortly after midnight on Sunday. He abandoned the vehicle on the street and headed towards a bridge. There the agents found him and asked him to undergo a breathalyzer. “The person was unable to identify himself and he refused to undergo the test,” said police spokesman Thijs Damstra. During the search of the car, the fake license came out. “Unfortunately for this person, we didn’t fall for it,” the Groningen policemen commented.

It has not been clarified where the fake document was produced. Kysia Hekster, a former Russia correspondent for Dutch public broadcaster Nos, explained how easy it is to find fake driving licenses in Ukraine: “You can buy these driving licenses in tourist shops. I have them from Merkel and Zelensky, among others”.