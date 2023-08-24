We are practically a week away from the end of August, which means that streaming platforms must prepare new content so that their users stay hooked on paying the monthly fee. Fortunately, at Netflix they take all this into account, so they have already disclosed everything they are going to publish.

Here the list:

Anime

– One Piece: Sky Island Episode (9/1/2023)

– KENGAN ASHURA: Season 2 (9/21/2023)

– Adventures of a Pokémon Master: Part 1 (9/8/2023)

Films

–Donnie Brasco (9/1/2023)

– Scream: Shout (1/9/2023)

– The Count (9/15/2023)

– The statistical probability of love at first sight (9/15/2023)

– Beautiful revenge (9/20/2023)

–Nowhere (9/29/2023)

– The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (Coming Soon)

Series

– Love is blind: After the altar – Season 4 (1/9/2023)

– A place to dream: Season 5 (7/9/2023)

– Glow Up: Season 5 (9/12/2023)

– The widows of Thursdays (9/14/2023)

– Sex Education: Season 4 (9/21/2023)

– The Devil’s Plan (Coming Soon)

– The song of the bandits (Coming soon)

It is worth mentioning, that there are still some shows to be confirmed, such as the rumor that several movies of Naruto They are going to be launched for this platform with the Spanish dubbing. So we will have to wait for notifications from the Netflix.

Via: Netflix

Editor’s note: The only thing that catches my attention is One Piece, and in case Scream is the last movie that came out in theaters, it wouldn’t hurt to keep an eye on it, because it seems that the franchise wants to be relevant again.