“Yes, dear people, dear boys and girls, I have some bad news,” Vonk says in an attached video. “And I’m afraid after seeing the press conference you may already know what this message is about. It is unfortunately final. As much as I miss you. But everyone’s health is the most important thing.”
Tonight during the corona press conference, it was announced that the evening lockdown, the closure between 5 pm and 5 am, will remain in force until at least January 14. Keeping a distance of 1.5 meters and showing a corona admission ticket in, among other things, the catering industry and cultural institutions remain mandatory.
