The world of streaming is changing rapidly, and the company Fable Studio has just raised the bar. This week, Fable Studio announced Showrunnerthe world’s first streaming service that uses artificial intelligence to generate new episodes of series TV. But what does this really mean for you?

How Does Showrunner Work?

With Showrunner, you can write, voice, and animate your own television episodes with a simple prompt of a few words. This means that instead of waiting for new episodes of your favorite series, you can create them yourself. By joining the waitlist, you will have access to 10 animated series, including “Ikiru Shinu,” a horror anime, “Sim Francisco,” an anthology series set in a fictional city, and “Exit Valley,” a satire on Silicon Valley in style South Park.

This innovative service brings with it numerous advantages but also concerns. On the one hand, it offers users a new form of interactive entertainment which allows you to to explore your own creativity. On the other hand, it could pose a threat to the traditional film industry. In fact, there is a fear that the use of AI can replace creatives humansmaking the content production process much less personal and authentic.

The quality of content generated by AI

Last year, Fable released an AI-generated episode of South Park that, at first glance, looked convincing. However, analyzing it more carefully, the Cheesy jokesthe voices out of tune and theempty intonation of the characters revealed the limits of technology. Despite this, AI is improving rapidly and could soon generate higher quality content.

There reaction of the public will be fundamental to the success of Showrunner. It could be seen as a fun novelty, with many users who they begin to create their own episodes but quickly lose interest. Or, it could represent a revolution in entertainmentforever changing the way we consume content.

Showrunner technology ti it seems an exciting innovation or do you think it could harm the entertainment industry as we know it? Make your voice heard in the comments below!