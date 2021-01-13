Sberbank demonstrated the work of his own algorithm for determining the likelihood of infection with coronavirus. Reported by RIA News…

Judging by the video shown, at the beginning of the procedure, the application will ask the user if he has symptoms of the disease. You can note such signs of COVID-19 as general weakness, cough, fever, loss of taste, smell, and others. In the absence of symptoms of coronavirus, the user can select the appropriate response option. After that, you need to record your voice – the application will ask you to read the text “I hope my recordings will help to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.”

Related materials Natural Born Killers China has become a hotbed of deadly epidemics. How do viruses appear there over and over again?

Next, the algorithm will ask you to record your breathing – for this you will need to place your smartphone at a distance of 20-30 centimeters from your face. At the final stage, you will need to cough into the device microphone. It will then take the application a few seconds to validate the entries and resolve.

According to experts, the service will tell you about the risk of COVID-19, but background information is not a diagnosis. The final look of the application will be different from the test sample shown in the video.

The development of a special algorithm for determining the likelihood of coronavirus disease became known on January 12. According to specialists from the Sberbank’s Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, the algorithm determines the risk of disease by symptoms and three indicators – voice, breathing and cough.