Marcelo Tinelli is finalizing the details for the return of ShowMatch to the screen of El Trece. As is known, this year the program will not have a dance contest but a much broader contest in terms of the artistic skills that will be required of the participants. That new format is “The academy”.

Today, Tuesday, in Morning angels (El Trece, at 11), Angel De Brito announced that there are already 12 confirmed coupless to participate in “La Academia” and gave the names of its members.

“The teams that are going to dance, do acrobatics, act, imitate, sing, sketches, were confirmed”, anticipated the conductor, who, in addition, is part of the Tinelli cycle jury, and went on to give the names of the participants. He told it like this:

“Couple number one: Facu Mazzei and Flor Vigna, with Georgina Tirotta (as coach), is one of the first starting teams ”.

“Couple number two: (Agustín) Cachete Sierra and Fio Jiménez, and the coach is Mati Napp ”.

“Couple number three: Jujuy Jimenez is going to dance with Nacho Saraceni, which tends to make all of their partners fall in love ”.

“Couple number four: Julieta Nair Calvo and Gonzalo Gerber, who are both super talented, and Carlita Lanzi as a coach. They are a great team! ”.

“Couple number five: Nico Occhiato and Flor Jazmín Peña, the champions who defend the title again. “” Now I saw a note on (the portal) PrimiciasYa where (Marcelo) Tinelli confirmed Nico Occhiato, but Flor Vigna disagreed him, said that he would not be there, ”De Brito surprised mark that contradiction.

“Couple number six: The Pole and Barby Silenzi, with Quique Pérez (as coach). “” A couple is back ‘quiet, “Ángel ironized.

“Couple number seven: Pachu Peña and Flor Díaz, cute couple”. “Couple number eight: Mar Tarrés and Iván Vivas“” Couple number nine: Mariana Genesio Peña and Rodrigo Jara. They were already there for him Dancing last year and they keep the team that didn’t make it to the track ”.

“Couple number ten: Débora Plager and Nico Villalba, one of the best dancers ”. “Couple number eleven: Ulises Bueno and Rocío Pardo, here also a couple in real life who dance together ”.

“Couple number twelve: Viviana Saccone and Ernesto Díaz. Viviana Saccone’s dancer is new (in Marcelo Tinelli’s cycle) ”, De Brito explained when closing the list of confirmed participants.

“For now, we are left without dancers El Tucu López, Karina La Princesita, Ángela Leiva, Charlotte Caniggia and Lizardo Ponce”, He added.

