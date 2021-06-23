Mar Tarrés showed up in the round of shuffle dance from Showmatch The Academy 2021 (El Trece, Monday through Friday at 9:15 p.m.), but he did not convince the jury, he cried on the air and his coach, Judith Kovalovsky, crossed the judges revealing all the problems that the participant had.

The first thing he said Jimena Baron was a criticism of the song that Tarrés danced along with Franco Mariotti, Pan American Pa, from the year 2010. “Check out what music is playing now and you can remix”, recommended the artist, ensuring that Yolanda’s theme be cool is “very old.”

Kovalovsky took a microphone and emphasized something that he had previously pointed out Carolina “Pampita” Ardohain, who marked some moments of “sanata” in the choreography in addition to stating that “Helping Mar” was used a lot.

“He had a thrombosis”

The Tarrés coach replied: .“Regarding what Pampita said, I have to put together a choreography based on Mar, which costs him a lot and he didn’t do two or three Dancing. She doesn’t say it so as not to victimize herself, but She had a thrombosis that left her in a wheelchair for three months and is overweight that I have to respect because making her dance one hundred percent would be irresponsible on my part“.

With Mar Tarrés crying next to Marcelo Tinelli, Judith indicated: “The fact that we dance last is not because of what they said that we take time to rehearse. She had to do a doppler for having a bad leg. I didn’t want to say it before it’s over, but I think you have to show that you can dance even if you have all the difficulties“.

Mar Tarrés danced shuffle dance at La Academia de ShowMatch. Photo: LaFlia / Julio Ruiz.

“The choreo is the choreo and the bank to die, but I can’t come and mark Mar a choreo that is for Flor Vigna“Kovalovsky continued, alluding to one of the track’s most outstanding participants, who also won the Dancing twice.



Judith Kovalovsky crossing Jimena Barón and Pampita (Capture TV).

“There are times when I need to give her a little time to breathe. This is a step by step, and I think we want to show that you can dance despite the difficulties. I get sick because I know what he lives, and I tell him not to say anything because he is victimized“Judith concluded, reiterating her upbeat message regarding those with dance and physical dexterity issues.



Mar Tarrés and Franco Mariotti at ShowMatch’s La Academia shuffle dance. Photo LaFlia / Julio Ruiz.

“I have it in mind,” he assured the Cobra, and then point out that, according to his vision, “They lowered the level of the rest of the dancers a lot to equate them with Mar, which takes the choreography to a very low level.”



Jimena Barón and Pampita at the intersection with Judith Kovalovsky (Capture TV).

.After pointing out other issues of the acting and the rest of the performance, Jimena Barón said she had faith in the participant and put her secret vote.

Hernán Piquín then he scored with a 4, which added to the 5 of Pampita and the 2 of Angel de Brito, granted a final score of 11 units that left Mar Tarrés in a bad way in the face of sentencing. However, at the end of the round, when Marcelo revealed the secret vows, it was learned that the singer had given it a 5. Thus, Mar Tarrés was saved from going to the Duel.

After the returns, Marcelo Tinelli asked the actress not to stop saying the problems she may have in the program. “I think this was the rhythm that cost me the most. In fact, I ended up with a lot of pain in my leg and it hadn’t happened to me before. “Said the Salta, who thanked her coach for the words he had for her.

ACE