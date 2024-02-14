The former president of Argentina Cristina Fernández (2007-2015) published this Wednesday a 33-page document in which He harshly criticized the Government of Javier Milei, whom he called “a showman-economist in La Rosada.”

The text, titled “Argentina in its third debt crisis. Situation table”, was published on his account on the social network He calls them “failed officials.”

Within the framework of a historical review, with praise for his efforts and that of Néstor Kirchner, Cristina Fernández compares the Milei administration with the last dictatorship. “Milei's master plan does not differ much from that carried out by the civil-military dictatorship in terms of the indiscriminate opening of the economy and de facto labor deregulation, nor from the privatizations of the 90s,” he indicates.

Javier Milei's oath

In his text, The former vice president (2019-2023) also warns of the risk of dollarization as the true north of the libertarian policies and that the country is “going through its third debt crisis”, after the one that originated in the last dictatorship (1976-1983) and was unleashed under the mandate of Raúl Alfonsín (1983-1989), and the one “incubated in convertibility and that imploded in 2001.”

According to the text, this third crisis is “germinated in the process of fierce indebtedness of Mauricio Macri's government that implied the return of the IMF and whose outcome we are experiencing.”

The former president questions in the document that Milei has dollarization as the “only stabilization plan,” Well, as detailed, the Government “has deployed a fierce adjustment program that acts as a true destabilization plan”, which “feeds back the inflationary spiral, placing society on the brink of shock” and which “will inevitably cause an increase in unemployment.” and social desperation in a kind of planned chaos.

Fernández focuses his criticism on two former officials of the Government of Mauricio Macri (2015-2019): the current Minister of Economy, Luis Caputo, whom he calls “the architect of the serial indebtedness” of that Executive “and of the return of the IMF to Argentina”; and Milei's advisor Federico Sturzenegger, who was president of the Central Bank “and protagonist of the 'Mega swap' of the foreign debt together with Domingo Cavallo in the government of (Fernando) De La Rúa.”

The former president warns of the risk of “irreversible foreignization” of Argentine territory if Milei develops some postulates included in the decree of necessity and urgency (DNU) and the failed 'omnibus law', “in a 21st century that will be characterized by the dispute over control over land, water and natural resources.”

Although he does not question the legitimacy of Milei's victory at the polls, Fernández recalls that the president cannot “lose sight” of the “legitimacy in office,” that can only be achieved “by improving the quality of life of Argentines.”

Demonstration against the “omnibus bill” in front of Congress, in Argentina.

The publication also allocates a section to hold the media responsible for the victory of the libertarian in the second round against the then official candidate. and former Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa. “It is unavoidable to point out the role that the media and its reproduction on social networks had in its emergence and electoral victory,” says Fernández.

And he emphasizes: “The current President became known as a television panelist and some other eccentricities. The same media also played an important role as an essential complement to the judicialization process implemented by Mauricio Macri, which seriously affected the system of democratic political representation through persecution and banning, and which led to the attempted murder of the person who subscribes to this article. document”.

Former vice president of Argentina, Cristina Fernández.

The former vice president explains the economist's victory by his role in social networks and the role of the press. But he recognizes that “it would be intellectually dishonest not to mention the breach of the electoral contract by the government of the Frente de Todos”, led by Alberto Fernández (2019-2023), which “could not or did not know how to untie the Gordian knot of debt to interrupt the development of this third debt crisis”.

Towards the end of its publication, it closes with ten conclusions, among which it highlights the presidents who could not finish their mandates despite having been elected by popular vote.

“It is true that Milei obtained 56% of the votes in the runoff that defined who would be the President of the Republic, but in the general election that votes on parliamentary representation, he only obtained the same third of the votes that he had achieved in the Paso “, he warns, and emphasizes: “It is worth remembering that other political forces, at different stages, that obtained their own strength that infused them with founding air could not finish their mandates when they failed to give society the quality of life that Argentines demand” .

Thus, the former president mentions – and highlights in bold – the importance of the popular vote for a political force but at the same time the need to achieve legitimacy once in government, in office.

EFE AND THE NATION (GDA)

AMERICA GROUP OF NEWSPAPERS