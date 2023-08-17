Go ahead, each one can show off her body, parts of it, as she pleases, be it Eva Amaral or whoever she is. Go ahead, no one should be arrested for showing their tits; Fortunately, the policeman who made Rocío Saiz come off the stage a few weeks ago has already been filed. Go ahead, it is pathetic that someone gets upset because a woman shows her tits on stage, and I assure you that I have not read any reaction against it written by any relevant figure from the right on the networks; What’s more, I would tell you that many “machirulos” agree in their point of view with Irene Montero, celebrating that a woman’s protest act involves showing her tits that show the fragility of women on stage (who knows if we have a few of them there? candidates to replace the Minister of Equality, by the way). Go ahead with all this, I say, before someone comes out to tell me that if I am a moralist, that if the right, that if machismo, that if blah, blah, blah…

But let’s get down to the concrete: why am I making this preamble?

Well, you’ll see, it turns out that a few days ago Eva Amaral showed her chest at a concert in Aranda de Duero in line with a well-known song of hers entitled Revolution: “This is for Rocío, for Rigoberta, for Zahara, for Miren, for Bebe, for all of us, because no one can take away the dignity of our nakedness, the dignity of our fragility, of our strength. Because we are too many. And they will not be able to pass over the life that we want to inherit. Where I’m not afraid to say what I think. Because today is the day of the revolution”.

The act itself —a singer taking off her shirt, leaving her tits exposed…— would surely have gone unnoticed if it hadn’t been for the fact that —without really knowing how, perhaps August is in need of fresh news, which is always better than following Speaking of the almost 10 victims of sexist violence that occurred in July that “doesn’t give good vibes”— have they tried to pass it off as a “feminist claim”? (applause from ministers and aspiring presidents included).

With that said, let’s go in parts.

The feminist revolution, as it seems evident, does not go through sexualizing women and that the fact is applauded from networks and the media —had we not agreed that the wardrobe of the hostesses of sporting events had to be changed because they were objectified?—; nor does it have anything to do with whether one shows her breasts in public or not — Susana Estrada already did that at the end of the seventies with Tierno Galván. In short, what is truly feminist happens because the claim does not lie in looking at the woman’s body: neither covered up to the ankles, so as not to provoke men, nor showing her breasts to provoke them, two sides of the same control over women. In case it hadn’t been clear, it seems clear that in a hypersexualized society like the one we live in, showing one’s chest has nothing to claim. Not only that, but precisely doing so reinforces the stereotype of the object woman. Maybe in the sixties doing something like that was a revolutionary act; now it is not, believe me, not even a novelty.

Claiming issues that we have already overcome by passing them off as 21st century rights does nothing more than hide the real and much more urgent needs that we women have. If asking them to hide their breasts is going back a hundred years, presenting teaching them as an achievement means accompanying them by applauding that setback. With the small detail that, I insist, I have not seen any representative character of the right argue about the Amaral affair. What’s more, looking at the networks, I have the impression that it is a looping controversy on the part of the liquid left. The right has not flinched.

The truly revolutionary thing, politically speaking, is neither showing one’s tits nor painting one’s lips red. What is truly revolutionary, from an articulated discourse and with a certain class component, is to continue defending the feminist agenda: abolition of prostitution, the illegalization of surrogates, sexist violence, trans lawequal labor rights, improving the presence of women in sports, politics or the sciences…— which, by the way, it seems that the same ones who claim to show off a breast have forgotten.

Let’s see if your tits haven’t let you listen to the song, and we should vindicate talent, personal autonomy, equal rights, all issues that surely do bother the right, even, as in Amaral’s song, so that we truly believe in “all the songs that start to be born not to be heard and in the end they will be. Sung with rage by those who were always silent”. Because only if they let us talk, think, create and work without worrying about our boobs can we achieve a truly feminist society.

carmen domingo she is a writer Her last book is #cancelled. The new McCarthyism (Chalk Circle).

