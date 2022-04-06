Hugo de Jonge had no intention of lying on his back and then having everyone waltz all over him. It was around the summer of 2021, and De Jonge was preparing a meeting with officials with officials. The Court of Audit had previously judged the expenditure of the Ministry of Health harshly, some of which had been assessed as ‘unlawful’. Officials were concerned: MPs had many questions before approving the expenditure. De Jonge, then still the corona minister, had no intention of being humble. He would go “on full attack,” and “explain why it had to be this way then, for what reason.”

Those who worked with him a lot were not hearing those words for the first time. There were periods, in the almost two years in which he was corona minister, when corona debates seemed to be a succession of furious MPs and an exasperated Hugo de Jonge. Three no-confidence motions were tabled against him, none of which had the support of a majority. This also applied to the four motions of no confidence that were tabled against the entire cabinet because of the corona policy – ​​policy for which he was responsible. The Chamber wanted more, faster, better. And Hugo de Jonge, who complained about the amount of debates. He felt that these were at the expense of the time he could spend on resolving the crisis. And those motions? De Jonge, born in Zeeland, often repeats the Zeeland motto: luctor et emergo. I struggle and emerge.

Read also about the publicized app traffic around the deal with Sywert van Lienden



Interfere with everything

As a corona minister, De Jonge was known for wanting to interfere in everything, sometimes in great detail. And in his department they knew that he does not tolerate contradiction or criticism from everyone. This week there were MPs who said they expected De Jonge to show himself humbly in Thursday’s debate, to admit that he made a mistake in the face mask deal.

Some CDA members thought that De Jonge should not return to Rutte IV

Showing self-reflection does not seem to come easily to De Jonge. The performance in a tv show about confidence in politics, together with D66 leader Sigrid Kaag and Rotterdam mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb. How had they damaged trust, the presenter wanted to know. De Jonge was the only one unable to name a concrete example. It hadn’t been up to him.

With that attitude he arouses irritation at the Binnenhof. The summary of what he did not do well in the corona crisis has been there for a very long time. But almost always there is also the sigh that people have a soft spot for him. He is a fighter, sounds then.

A little more recognition

The provoked attitude that De Jonge has shown in the House of Representatives in recent years can be traced back to a great frustration that only seemed to grow the further the corona crisis progressed. He often said that he would “rather be in the storm than out of the wind.” He had to make a lot of sacrifices for that. He worked day and night, his security had to be seriously tightened, which also affected his family. De Jonge sometimes seemed to lack a bit of recognition. In January, around the change of cabinet from Rutte III to Rutte IV, he sometimes got it on Twitter. between being likes of that time, there are compliments, respect and words of thanks for his efforts in the crisis.

De Jonge wanted to continue as Minister of Health. In the CDA, it sounded in the formation: we must not let that happen. It was thought that it would become too much for De Jonge, but evaluations of his policy that would follow were also looked at with care, a parliamentary inquiry that had been announced. There were CDA members who felt that De Jonge should not return in a new cabinet at all. But De Jonge, who previously became party leader after an appeal to him from the CDA and resigned after pressure was exerted from the party, wanted to become a minister again. It became public housing.

The contrast is great. As corona minister, he had been the center of attention. There are ministers, briefly caught in a wave of commotion, who have great difficulty with this and radiate it. That was not the case with De Jonge. Now the press gallery often remains a lot emptier during debates with the House of Representatives. And the number of media moments also decreased rapidly in a short period of time.

But in recent weeks, after new revelations about the mouth mask deal, everything seemed to be back to normal. De Jonge walked through the House of Representatives building in a cloud of journalists – again on Wednesday. He’s back in the air again.

Also read this profile that NRC wrote earlier: Hugo de Jonge suffers for the Netherlands. And everyone can watch



Newsletter

NRC The Hague Mood Follow politics The Hague closely and become an initiate in The Hague yourself